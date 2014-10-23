Intense Video Shows Shots Being Fired Inside Canadian Parliament

Globe & Mail Video footage taken inside a government building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during an alleged shooting incident.

Police have reportedly confirmed a soldier was shot at the Canadian National War Memorial, which is across the street from the Parliament complex in Ottawa.

Multiple local news outlets have also reported that officials confirmed there have been shots fired inside a government building on Parliament Hill.

The Globe & Mail newspaper has published video that appears to show police responding to gunfire inside a Parliament building.

Watch the clip below and read here for our ongoing coverage.

