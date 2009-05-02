New iPhone: Video Shooting, Editing Very Likely

There have been several cues that Apple (AAPL) was going to add video recording and editing features to the next edition of the iPhone, so this latest report isn’t going to surprise anyone. But here’s the latest from BusinessWeek’s Peter Burrows:



I’ve spoken with a source that is familiar with Apple’s plans for the next iPhone, which may well be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in early June. Evidently, shooting video is as easy as it is with a Flip, the ingenious device made by Pure Digital (recently purchased by Cisco). Then there’s an iMovie app that lets you quickly save the sections you want, right there on the phone itself. There may also be support for MMS, so the clips can be shared wirelessly with friends. And because of the iPhone’s relatively large screen, your friends don’t have to schlep to your PC or their Facebook page to see that video of your kids or your safari. Just hand them your iPhone.

The big question: Will video recording and editing be a simple software update for all existing iPhones? Or will Apple make you buy new hardware? Technically, it is possible to record video on an existing iPhone, if Apple makes the software available. But perhaps that’s one of the walls the company would like to set up to convince more people to upgrade to new iPhones.

