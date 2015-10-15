VIDEO: Shoes of Prey's Jodie Fox shares 5 tips for finding the perfect co-founder

Photo: Co-founder of Shoes of Prey, Jodie Fox/ supplied.

Finding the right people to help you grow an idea into a business is an important step on the journey to success.

Shoes of Prey co-founder Jodie Fox started her business with Michael Fox and Mike Knapp, whom she met while studying law at university.

“We realised from early on that we work together well,” says Fox. “It’s been amazing. I don’t think I could have asked for getting co-founders.”

While it was an organic process for Fox, she recognises that it can be “tricky” to find the perfect business partners.

“So I sat down and had a think about the things that help us to really work as a founding team and the characteristics that I would look for if I had to go through looking for co-founder again.”

See her advice here:

