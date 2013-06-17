PGA Tour Rookie Hit A Hole-In-One At The U.S. Open And Unleashed An Epic Celebration

PGA Tour rookie Shawn Stefani became the first player to hit a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the Merion Golf Club during a U.S. Open. But beyond the historical significance, how Stefani hit the ace and his reaction were all-time classics.



Stefani completely missed the green to the left on his shot. However the ball kicked back towards the green and then began long, slow journey that would end up at the bottom of the cup. In fact, it took 15.2 seconds for the ball to travel from the hill to the hole.

After retrieving his ball, Stefani went over and kissed the hill where his ball landed (see end of video below)…

