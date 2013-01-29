Shaun White Wins Sixth Straight Gold With Another Incredible Run At The X Games

The first few days of the X Games have been a disaster for ESPN with one competitor needing emergency heart surgery, and another injuring a spectator. So it was nice to see Shaun White show up and complete his six-peat in the snowboard super-pipe with yet another spectacular run.



And even if you don’t know anything about snowboarding, you can still appreciate just how fast White is travelling and how high he gets on his tricks. The average height on his tricks is higher than any other rider’s highest trick.

Here’s his winning run…

