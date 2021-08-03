Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne spoke about the Duchess of Sussex’s race in 2018. John Shearer/Getty Images, Kirsty Wiggleworth/Getty Images

In a resurfaced video from 2018, Sharon Osbourne said that Meghan Markle isn’t Black.

Speaking on “The Talk,” Osbourne justified her comments by saying Markle “doesn’t look Black.”

Osbourne’s resurfaced comments come as she faces criticism for defending Piers Morgan last week.

In a resurfaced segment from “The Talk” that was filmed in 2018, Sharon Osbourne repeatedly denied that Meghan Markle is Black.

In the video clip, which has circulated on Twitter and has since been shared by Metro, Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood’s comment that the Duchess of Sussex “brought Blackness to the royal family.”

“She ain’t Black,” Osbourne said in the clip.

After her cohosts informed her that Markle was “half Black,” Osbourne responded, “Yeah, I know, but she doesn’t look Black.”

The other cohosts didn’t appear to agree with Osbourne’s comments, with the rapper Eve responding: “Black people come in all different colors. That’s a whole other different discussion about how Black you look or not look, or how white you look. That’s a whole discussion we don’t need to have.”

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her experience with racism as a biracial person in the 2012 “I Won’t Stand For …” campaign. The duchess’ mother is Black, and her father is white.

“Most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall,” Markle said in a video for the campaign. “Some of the slurs that I’ve heard, or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way.”

Osbourne’s resurfaced comments come as she faces criticism for defending Piers Morgan last week in a heated debate with Underwood.

Morgan resigned from his position as a cohost of “Good Morning Britain” last week after refusing to apologize for his negative comments about Markle following the Oprah interview.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said.

“I will ask you again, Sheryl. I’ve been asking you during the break,” she added later in the show. “And don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me. This is the situation: You tell me where you have heard him say racist things. Educate me.”

Osbourne later released an official statement apologizing for her comments, saying, “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast,” she added.

Representatives for Osbourne did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.