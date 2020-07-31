Shaquille O'Neal showed up late to the first 'Inside the NBA' pregame broadcast in months — and got roasted

via TNT Shaquille O’Neal on the ‘Inside the NBA’ set.

Shaquille O’Neal was late to the first “Inside the NBA” pregame show since March because he got stuck in traffic.

As he arrived on set in the middle of the show, Charles Barkley mocked him for being late.

The TNT crew then mocked O’Neal’s outfit.

O’Neal was apparently caught in traffic due to what he described as a five-car accident. As he arrived in the middle of the pregame show for the New Orleans Pelicans-Utah Jazz game, Charles Barkley interrupted himself to say to Shaq, “Hey, way to show up, Big Fella.”

The cameras then panned to O’Neal walking onto the set and sitting down at the longer, socially distanced desk.

The Pelicans-Jazz game was the first since the league suspended play on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Twenty-two teams arrived in the NBA’s Disney “bubble” in Florida starting July 7, underwent a three-week training camp, and now begin a stretch of eight “seeding” games before playoffs begin.

For good measure, the “Inside the NBA” crew also laughed at O’Neal’s striped polo shirt, with Kenny Smith saying O’Neal looked like a sailor who realised he had a dinner event.

Watch the clip below:

Update: @SHAQ finally arrived to Studio J ???? pic.twitter.com/J14rFVLzH8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2020

