WATCH: Shaq Drops His First S-Bomb On TNT

Shaq has only been at his new TNT gig for a few weeks now, but last night he committed the ultimate no-no in the world of live television.



Inside the NBA‘s crew went to break after one of their usual chumming it up sessions and the big man clearly thought his mic was already off. Check out The Diesel’s mistake and his broadcast partner Kenny Smith’s reaction (via SportsGrid).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

