CBS Commentator Rips Bill Belichick For Not Granting Post-Game Interview

Apparently Bill Belichick refused to do a post-game interview for CBS following the Patriots loss in the AFC championship game. And that did not sit well will commentator Shannon Sharpe.



Sharpe, in a very harsh tone, calls Belichick “a poor sport” and says he “makes it real easy to root against the Patriots.” Here’s the video (via CBS)…

