Video Shakeout Continues: Veoh Fires 15

Collapsing online video-sharing site Veoh cut 15 employees from its St. Petersburg, Russia offices. The company denied Valleywag’s report of much deeper cuts (40 of its 110 employees). It also plans to rehire the positions in the U.S., a company flack told NewTeeVee. Some day.



Considering Veoh saw 47 per cent less traffic this July than the last and that it can’t decide if it wants to copy YouTube, Hulu or become yet another ad network, something tells us Veoh employees wouldn’t be wasting their time updating their resumes.

See Also: Blip.tv Scores Bain Cash Just Before Video World Ends

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.