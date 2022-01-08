Video shows the moment a rocky cliff face fell onto boats in Brazil, killing at least 6 people, authorities say

A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. Andre Penner/Associated Press

A massive slab of rock broke off a cliff and landed on boats in Furnas Lake in Brazil on Saturday.

Officials said at least 6 people were dead, 32 were injured, and possibly 20 more were missing.

Authorities are investigating the cause, but some said recent rain and flooding could be to blame.

At least 6 people are dead and 32 injured after a rocky cliff face fell onto boats near a waterfall on a lake in Brazil on Saturday morning, local authorities confirmed to the Associated Press.

Terrifying videos shared on Twitter captured the moment the rock slab collapsed on Furnas Lake in the state of Minas Gerais.

A group of boats can be seen on the water, with some directly beneath the cliff face as it begins to break away. People can be heard shouting while some boats try to race away from the rock formation as it falls, eventually crashing down on boats and causing a massive wave that rocked other craft in the area.

Officials confirmed the authenticity of the videos to The Washington Post, which reported at least one boat sank after the collapse.

Edgard Estevo, head of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said as many as 20 people could still be missing, AP reported. Local officials said divers and helicopters from the department were being used in the search.

Brazil’s Navy is investigating the cause. Officials told AP it could be related to recent heavy rains and flooding.

Gov. Romeu Zema also said rain caused the collapse, according to The Post, tweeting in Portuguese: “Today we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the detachment of a wall of rocks in Lago de Furnas, in Capitólio.”

Furnas Lake is a popular tourist attraction located about 260 miles (418km) north of Sao Paolo.