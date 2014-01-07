Several Coaches Predicted Crucial Fake Punt By Florida State In BCS Championship Game

ESPN enhanced their coverage of the BCS Championship game between Florida State and Auburn with something they are calling “Megacast.” In addition to their regular coverage of the game on ESPN, they also have several coaches in studio breaking down the game on ESPNews.

It was during these on-air discussions of the game that the coaches actually predicted Florida State would call a fake punt in a crucial fourth down late in the first half. At the time, Florida State was trailing 21-3 and had been thoroughly dominated by Auburn. But after converting the fake punt, FSU marched down the field and scored a touchdown to gain some momentum heading into halftime.

Here’s video of the coaches which includes coaches Steve Addazio of Boston College, Paul Chryst of Pittsburgh, and Kevin Sumlin of Texas A&M.

