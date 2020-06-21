A 25-year-old scored the best KO of the COVID-era with a crisp uppercut that left his opponent in an awkward heap on the floor

Photo by Zanfer Promotions Sergio Sanchez scored an incredible uppercut KO on Saturday.

Sergio Sanchez scored the best knockout of the COVID-era so far.

Sanchez’s victory arrived just before Emanuel Navarrete’s easy title win against an overmatched opponent in Uriel Lopez.

Both bouts featured at a Top Rank boxing event in the TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City on Saturday.

Watch the highlights below.

A 25-year-old scored the best KO of the COVID-era with a crisp uppercut that left his opponent in a stiff, awkward heap on the floor

Sergio Sanchez fought at the Top Rank event in the TV Azteca Studios, Mexico City, on Saturday, as boxing continues its comeback after a three-month hiatus because of health concerns from the novel coronavirus.

The Mexican featherweight knocked Gustavo Pina unconscious in the third round with a nasty counter punch.

As Pina attempted a jab, Sanchez timed a shot with a slight twist of his hips, throwing his uppercut from his waist and landing it flush on his opponent’s chin.

The punch was so perfect, accurate, and heavy, that all Pina could do was fall backward with his lights out.

Watch the shot right here:

Sergio Sanchez with a knockout of the year candidate ????#NavarreteLopez pic.twitter.com/PYx5gQD7v7 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 21, 2020

Sanchez’s highlight-reel moment, was a prelude to Top Rank’s WBO super bantamweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete’s bout against Uriel Lopez.

Navarrete, 25, has held his world title since 2018 when he out-pointed Isaac Dogboe at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He then rematched Dogboe last year.

The Lopez fight Saturday was his fifth title match after the Dogboe brace, with Top Rank now marketing the Mexican as one of boxing’s most active champions.

Photo by Zanfer Promotions Emanuel Navarrete beat an overmatched opponent in a title fight.

Lopez, though, was never considered legitimate opposition and the fighter’s loss this weekend now means he has as many defeats as victories.

It took a while for Navarrete to get going, but once he did, the win came easy as it was more like target practice than a title fight.

Watch the highlights below:

“I have the utmost respect for Uriel Lopez,” Navarrete said post-fight, before sending a warning to the division’s other champions like Murodjon Akhmadaliev or Rey Vargas.

“He put forth a courageous effort, but I was coming to win by knockout. I want to unify titles, but if nobody accepts my challenge, I’ll move up to featherweight.”

In the show’s other fights, Edwin Palomares beat Carlos Ornelas in the fifth round of a featherweight bout.

Ivan Armando Garcia Carrillo won a six-round decision against flyweight opponent Roberto Palomares.

