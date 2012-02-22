WATCH: Serena Williams Busts A Move After Playing Exhibition Tennis Match On Water

If you’ve been wondering what Serena Williams has been up to since bowing out early in the Australian Open, wonder no more.



This is Serena playing on a floating court in an exhibition match in Monterrey, Mexico.

If that wasn’t confusing enough, the dancing to an Enrique Iglesias hit afterward probably put it over the top (via Outside the Boxscore)

