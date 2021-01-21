Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, fit in one final tennis session together before the Australian Open

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson Olympia connected ball to racquet at least once in her mum’s clip, but more often, the toddler spun around as she tried and failed to return a shot.

Olympia Ohanian helped Serena Williams train ahead of the 2021 Australian Open.

The 3-year-old played tennis alongside her 23-time Grand Slam champion mum before they departed for Down Under.

Williams posted the adorable clip to her TikTok.

Serena Williams is still in hot pursuit of her 24th Grand Slam championship, and she’ll have yet another chance to tie Margaret Court’s elusive record at the Australian Open in a few short weeks.

But before she departed for Down Under, Williams fit in one last training session with her No. 1 training partner: her 3-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian.

Al Bello/Getty Images Olympia Ohanian (left) and her dad, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian took the court one final time stateside in an adorable scene posted to Williams’ Instagram on Tuesday. The tennis legend and her little tyke stood side-by-side just outside the service box as someone out of frame lobbed shots for each of them to return.

“It’s my turn!” Ohanian could be heard yelling in the clip.

Ohanian recently began taking tennis lessons, but her new instructor has no clue that they are coaching the heir to tennis’ greatest mantle. It appears to be paying off, at least somewhat, as Ohanian was shown connecting racquet to ball at least one time in Williams’ clip. But more often, the toddler spun in a full circle as she tried and failed to return the shot.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Olympia Ohanian (left), Alexis Ohanian, and Qai Qai the doll watch Serena Williams compete at the 2019 Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.

Later in the video, Ohanian dodged one of her mum’s famously powerful serves on the other side of the net. She also spent some time throwing tennis balls to Williams from just outside the baseline.

“One more?” Ohanian asked before tripping over a ball. “I’m ok! Here!”

Check out the full clip from Williams’ TikTok below:

The Williams-Ohanian family has since departed the United States for tennis’ first Grand Slam event of the year in Melbourne. Photos from January 14 show Williams, Ohanian, and her father, Alexis Ohanian, navigating Adelaide Airport with plenty of luggage and masks on their faces. Meanwhile, the younger Ohanian appears to be enjoying herself as her mum tows her through the terminal while the toddler is seated atop a suitcase.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Serena Williams (left) and Olympia Ohanian.

The WTA currently ranks Williams as its 11th-best player on the planet, but the Australian Open is historically home to success for the greatest women’s player in the modern era. She’s won the tournament a whopping seven times over the course of her career, most recently in 2017, when she famously competed while pregnant with Ohanian.

Williams has yet to win a Grand Slam in her daughter’s lifetime, but she’s reached four major finals in that span. But perhaps with Ohanian’s help with training, this year’s tournament â€” beginning February 8 â€” will be the one that serves as Williams’ highly-anticipated breakthrough.

