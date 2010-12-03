VIDEO: The Incredible Golf Club Scene From The Law And Order "Tiger" Episode

Law & Order‘s patented “ripped from the headlines” storytelling style took on the case of a superstar golfer whose infidelity leads to … murder.



Must watch scenes:

— When the police visit “Tiger’s” home to inquire about the murder of the female golfer, they find him in the pool and “Elin” hitting him ferociously with a golf club. Tiger tells them, I must have been sleepwalking because I fell in the pool. Thank goodness my wife was here with a golf club to try and pull me out. (clip below)

— At the police office, Tiger’s son is questioned. He tells the police, “My father doesn’t care about us. All he cares about is getting laid.”

— The police ask Tiger where he was Friday night. “I had a social engagement.” The police ask, “With one woman?” Silence. “Two women?” Tiger hesitates and then says, “Actually, it was three.” Then the cop asks, “What is it with you and the foursomes, is it a gold thing?” (Around 22:00)

Check out this clip from last night’s episode of “L&O: Los Angeles” that might feel oddly familiar:



We won’t give away the whole episode, but here’s a brief summary. After a famous female golfer is murdered, detectives learn of her romantic obsession with a stripper/call girl who is herself in love with an even more famous male golfer with a gold-digging wife who keeps silent about her husband’s affinity for foursomes with strippers/call girls in exchange for her fabulously wealthy lifestyle.

Did you follow all that?

So was the lady golfer murdered because she threatened to expose the male golfer’s philandering ways in a fit of mad jealously over their stripper girlfriend and the disparity between prize money on the PGA and LPGA tours?

If so, who really killed her? “Tiger”? The wife? A greedy sponsor? Someone else with much more to lose? You’ll have to watch the whole episode to find out.

HINT: Somehow the greedy, womanizing golf star turns out the be the hero of the story. Go figure.

