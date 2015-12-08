Disturbing videos show security punching and tackling University of Houston fans as they storm the field

The University of Houston beat Temple on Saturday, 24-13, to capture its first AAC Championship. The real story of the game, however, came when Houston fans tried to storm the field in celebration and were aggressively tackled, punched, and body-slammed by stadium security.

Numerous videos show fans trying to rush onto the field, as is typical when a team wins a big game. But the security guards, from Contemporary Service Corporation, tried to not let anyone pass and appeared to resort to some over-the-top aggression.

The whole situation looked pretty ugly, until eventually too many people started flooding the field for the guards to do anything.

The University of Houston athletic department issued the following statement afterwards, explaining that they had cut ties with CSC:

In a statement, CSC said they were looking into the matter:

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) is aware of the events that occurred following today’s University of Houston football game. Training is provided to CSC employees for responding to such situations. Any actions by CSC personnel that contradict our training, CSC’s other requirements, or the law, are not condoned by CSC and will not be tolerated. We are currently performing an investigation of the events and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of our investigation.

