Here's the unbelievable catch that almost won the Seahawks the Super Bowl

In what will go down as one of the best finishes in Super Bowl history, the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks. But it almost turned out differently thanks to a miracle catch.

With the Seahawks trailing by four in the final two minutes, Russell Wilson threw deep to Jermaine Kearse. The play initially appeared to be an incomplete pass.

But on the replay, it was clear that the ball never hit the ground and it basically landed in Kearse’s lap for the completion.

But what is really amazing is that Kearse probably could have scored on the play as he was not touched.

But by the time Kearse realise he wasn’t down, the Patriots defenders were able to shove him out of bounds. The Seahawks failed to score and the Patriots are Super Bowl champs.

