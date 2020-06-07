Star-in-the-making Sean O’Malley needed less than two minutes to finish his UFC 250 opponent on Saturday.

O’Malley took hardly any damage in the fight, absorbing only four shots.

The 25-year-old ended Eddie Wineland’s evening with a one-two combo frequently seen in the sweet science of boxing.

With his rainbow hair, face tattoo, and professorial punching, O’Malley is proving to be the mad scientist of MMA.

An unbeaten American with rainbow hair and a face tattoo obliterated his UFC opponent with a textbook, high-powered one-two KO on Saturday.

It all went down at UFC 250, a pay-per-view show broadcast from a UFC-owned facility called Apex in Las Vegas, as the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation continues operations one month into its comeback from a coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

It took Sean O’Malley, 25, less than two minutes to end Eddie Wineland’s evening, finishing his man with a pawing jab which he never meant to land – it was more of a simple, distance-measuring tool designed so the follow-up shot, a straight right hand, would power through Wineland’s face … and he landed that bomb with aplomb.

This was the sweet science of boxing in action, exhibited to near-perfection by a fast-rising, mad scientist in MMA.

The youngster, who extended his undefeated run to 12 wins (8 by KO, 1 by submission, and 3 decisions), barely celebrated, choosing instead to calmly walk around the Octagon, and bow.

Watch the knockout here:

OHHHHHHHHHHH! ???? Huge walk-off KO from @SugaSeanMMA! The Suga Show is here to stay ???? #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/26lIPqiH3w — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 7, 2020

And the walk-off celebration here:

O’Malley barely took any damage in the fight. He was hit with only four of Wineland’s seven strikes, landing 13 of 20 of his own while also attempting flash, spinning ninja kicks.

“It was a matter of minutes from the beginning of the fight before I cracked him with something,” said O’Malley after the bout.

“I was longer than him and when you’re as fast and accurate as I am, I’m gonna land first, I’m going to land early, and I landed on the button.

“I was really, really healthy for this fight, I had no injuries,” he said. “Last fight, I felt I was 95 per cent, I had a couple small injuries, but I felt 100 per cent in there tonight.”

