Seahawks Beat Packers With Craziest Ending You Will Ever See

Monday Night Football was a classic “Can’t believe what I just saw.” And it was a fitting ending to week three of the NFL as the replacement officials likely cost the Packers a win.



On the last play of the game, with the Seahawks trailing 12-7, Russell Wilson heaved a Hail Mary into the endzone. After Golden Tate clearly shoved one defender away, it appeared that M.D. Jennings of the Packers intercepted the ball. One official appeared ready to signal interception. However, as the players wrestled for the ball on the ground, a second official stepped in and signaled touchdown.

The play went to replay, and the call was upheld. Here’s the entire crazy ending…

