Video: Scribd Launches "Float," New Reading App For The Web And iPad

Scribd, the San Francisco-based document sharing company, has launched an App to read a variety of text files on the Web and on the iPhone, the company announced today.



Last week, we interviewed CTO and co-founder Jared Friedman about Float. We interviewed him in Scribd’s offices via Skype Video.





Below is a demo of Float provided by the company.

Andy Plesser

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

