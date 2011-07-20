Video: Scribd Launches "Float," New Reading App For The Web And iPad

Scribd, the San Francisco-based document sharing company, has launched an App to read a variety of text files on the Web and on the iPhone, the company announced today.
Last week, we interviewed CTO and co-founder Jared Friedman about Float. We interviewed him in Scribd’s offices via Skype Video.
Below is a demo of Float provided by the company.
Andy Plesser
