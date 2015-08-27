VIDEO: Scientists tag and release a great white sharks near Byron Bay

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Two 2.2-metre female great white sharks have been tagged, released and will be tracked by scientists on the New South Wales far north coast in a bid to better understand the behaviour patterns of the ocean’s top predator.

The NSW government is spending $250,000 on the program, around Byron Bay, following a series of attacks, including a fatality, in the last seven months.

The research is aimed at understanding the little-known fish in a bid to prevent further attacks

Department of Primary Industries and CSIRO researchers will continue the tagging program in the days ahead and DPI fisheries vessels have been deployed to conduct on-water surveillance for sharks

An independent review into available shark deterrent technology is expected late next month as part of the NSW government plan to reduce attacks.

