VIDEO: Science tries to recreate a Valyrian steel sword from Game of Thrones

Image: The American Chemical Society

The best swords in Westeros are made from Valyrian steel, both light and strong, forged using ancient magic, in the world of Game of Thrones.

The fantasy television series, based on the books by George RR Martin, returns next week with Series Five.

Some of the blades featured in Games of Thrones include Arya Stark’s personal sword, Needle, and Brienne of Tarth’s longsword Oathkeeper.

The American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society, has taken a scientific approach to the fantasy steel and poses the question: could you make your own Valyrian steel sword using chemistry?

In what’s known as the third of Clarke’s Three Laws, British science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke said: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

Chemistry fanatic and material scientist Ryan Consell leads the investigation into whether metallurgy can be blended with Westerosi magic, or what looks like magic in a fantasy world:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.