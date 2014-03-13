Here's A Video Of Arnold Schwarzenegger Smashing Things With A Tank

Arnold Schwarzenegger has teamed up with an after-school program, and made a wonderful video of himself crushing things with a tank to drum up support.

The former governor and movie star drives a tank over a taxi, a bench press, a table of birthday cakes, bubble wrap, and a DVD of “Million Dollar Baby” in a surprisingly funny video. It’s a promotion for a trip to Los Angeles and a day with Schwarzenegger, doing things like crushing stuff in his M47 Patton tank, working out, and smoking cigars.

One entry in the drawing costs $US10. The money raised will go to After-School All Stars, which runs free programs for kids, including academic support and health and fitness activities. The competition is sponsored by Omaze, which offers access to these kinds of experiences and using the proceeds to support worthy causes.

If you’re interested, listen to Arnold: “Come to L.A., and crush things in my tank!”

If not, enjoy the video anyway:

