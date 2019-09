There are new protests today in the majority Shia city of Qatif, Saudi Arabia. Protesters denounced Riyadh for intervening in Bahrain, and especially for participating in the destruction of mosques.



This video comes from Iranian news site Press TV, where it is the top story. Obviously Iran is glad to see protests:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.