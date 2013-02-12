Saturday Night Live Mocked CBS' Coverage Of Super Bowl Blackout

Cork Gaines

One of the big stories following the Super Bowl was CBS’ (lack of) coverage during the second half blackout. So it was not a surprise that “Saturday Night Live” would offer their own take on the incident. However, it was a surprise, that given six days to prepare, they couldn’t come up with a funnier skit.

Below is SNL’s “cold open” from this past weekend’s episode. And without even watching, you can probably predict most of the jokes…

