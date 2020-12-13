Women's soccer star Sarah Fuller makes college football history with extra point for Vanderbilt

- Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score a point in a Power 5 college football game.
- Fuller drilled an extra point through the uprights in the first quarter of Vanderbilt’s game against Tennessee.
- Watch the video of Fuller’s historic kick below.
History has been made at Vanderbilt Stadium! #AnchorDown | @SarahFuller_27 pic.twitter.com/xAO2HOSeR4
— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 12, 2020
