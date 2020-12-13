Women's soccer star Sarah Fuller makes college football history with extra point for Vanderbilt

Tyler Lauletta
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY SportsSarah Fuller.
  • Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score a point in a Power 5 college football game.
  • Fuller drilled an extra point through the uprights in the first quarter of Vanderbilt’s game against Tennessee.
  • Watch the video of Fuller’s historic kick below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

  • Read more:

Sarah Fuller silenced critics of her Vanderbilt kick by sharing a clip of her incredible full-field goalkeeper assist

From LeBron James to Billie Jean King, Vanderbilt football’s Sarah Fuller earned praise from some of the biggest names in sports

Only 10 teams still have a legit shot at making the College Football Playoff

Sarah Fuller said haters can ‘talk crap all they want’ about her historic stint with Vanderbilt football team

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.