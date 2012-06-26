A Video Screw-Up By The Sandusky Prosecutors May Lead To An Appeal

Jerry Sandusky

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Just before Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts in his child sex abuse case, his lawyers sought a mistrial because prosecutors showed the jury an incorrectly edited version of the now-famous interview with Bob Costas on NBC. And according to Chris Francescani of Reuters.com, it could be a key focus for lawyers as they seek an appeal.



NBC News gave prosecutors three versions of the interview which aired on several shows. And the one shown during the trial repeated a key question twice.

Sandusky’s lawyers argue that the repetition of the question, about whether or not Sandusky is sexually attracted to young boys, gives the appearance that Sandusky is “stonewalling” and possibly trying to avoid the question.

This screw-up, along with the denial of Sandusky’s lawyers’ request to quit the case before it began, could form the basis of Sandusky’s appeal. So while Sandusky faces more than 400 years in prison, the case may be far from over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.