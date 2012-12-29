Punter Appeared To Injure Himself Throwing A Temper-Tantrum

It never looks good when a player throws a fit on national television. It looks even worse when the player throws a full-fledged temper tantrum over a borderline non-call that results in the player injuring himself and having to be taken to the hospital.



That’s exactly what happened to Harrison Waid of San Jose State during the Military Bowl. Waid thought he was roughed during a punt and then lost his mind. At some point, Waid suffered what may have been broken ribs as he was later taken to a hospital for chest x-rays.

It is possible that Waid was injured falling down. But as noted by the commentators, he appears fine immediately after the hit…

