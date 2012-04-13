San Francisco Giants Turn In An Early Candidate For Most Ridiculous Play Of The Year

An 11-7 game in the fifth inning at Coors Field is far from over. But after the play below made the game 13-7, the San Francisco Giants should have just packed their bags and gone home.



Enjoy the entire video, but look for a couple of things: 1) Notice that by the end of the play, the Giants have seven players standing on the third base line; 2) Watch left fielder Melky Cabrera at the end, who is now standing next to the third base bag, just throw his arms up in disgust.

The Rockies would score seven runs this inning and go on to win 17-8…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

