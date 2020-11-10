The Saints threw a dance party in the locker room after beating the Buccaneers with the most impressive win of the NFL season

AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Sunday, cruising to a 38-3 victory over their division rival.

The game was over almost as soon as it began, with the Saints scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives.

After the game, the Saints celebrated in the road locker room with an impromptu dance party that turned into quite a scene.

The New Orleans Saints ran the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off of the field on Sunday night, dismantling Tom Brady and his teammates en route to a 38-3 road win.

It was as shocking a result as the 2020 NFL season has provided so far. The Buccaneers entered the game as slight favourites over the Saints, but immediately ceded a 31-0 lead to the Saints heading into halftime, with New Orleans putting up touchdowns on four of their first five drives. Conversely, Tampa Bay started the game with four three-and-outs, followed by an interception.

What had been billed as a potential Game of the Year, was instead largely over after the first 10 minutes of action.

But while the action on the field ended quickly, the celebration in the Saints locker room clearly went on for some time.

Following the post-game action along through the social media accounts of several players, the dance party that the Saints wound up throwing was clearly quite a spectacle.

Saints post-game victory celebration, capped by Jameis eating a “W”, ???? @Saints. pic.twitter.com/HOyu7Cafof — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2020

Sean Payton with another classic locker room dance. pic.twitter.com/AVynhpGMAg — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) November 9, 2020

There’s still a long way to go in the 2020 season, but after their dominant performance on Tuesday night, the Saints look like the team to beat in the NFC.

If they can keep the wins coming in New Orleans, there could be plenty more dance parties coming in the near future.

