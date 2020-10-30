A Bellator MMA fighter knocked out his opponent with a jumping knee, then mercilessly attacked him with ground-and-pound

Sabah Homasi beat Bobby Voelker after 20 seconds of the second round in a middleweight match Thursday.

But the manner of his win will raise eyebrows as Homasi hit Voelker with a jumping knee strike, practically sending his opponent flying across the Bellator MMA cage.

Homasi then pounced on Voelker and hit him with three hammer fists while he was defenseless on the ground, just to make sure of the win.

Watch Homasi’s highlight-reel win right here.

A Bellator MMA fighter named Sabah Homasi knocked out his opponent with a jumping knee, then mercilessly attacked him with ground-and-pound.

Homasi defeated Bobby Voelker 20 seconds into the second round in a middleweight match at the landmark Bellator 250 event in the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday.

The 32-year-old fighter had rehearsed the knee strike in the first round, found an opening for it again early in the second, and whacked Voelker so hard with it that it appeared to send him flying.

Voelker fell to the floor and was seemingly beaten at that moment.

But Homasi pounced and hit him with three hammer fists while he was defenseless on the floor, just to ensure he had the win secured.

Watch the highlight-reel finish here:

Victory enhanced Homasi’s record to 15 wins (10 knockouts, two submissions, and three decisions) against eight losses.

His fight was the fourth bout on an eight-fight card, and preceded the All Elite Wrestling competitor and former WWE star Jake Hager’s blood and guts win over Brandon Calton.

Gegard Mousasi outpointed Douglas Lima in the main event of a Bellator middleweight title fight.

