VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds interviewing Hugh Jackman is the Deadpool-Wolverine face-off fans have been waiting for

In the lead-up to the release of Hugh Jackman’s latest movie “Eddie the Eagle”, and on the heels of Ryan Reynolds’ box office smash hit Deadpool, the two sat down for a promotional interview.

It’s the confrontation superhero movie buffs have been waiting to see since Reynolds’ excruciating first outing as Deadpool in Jackman’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”.

See for yourself.

Some have said the men have become so interchangeable with the superheroes that it’s hard to tell who the personalities belong to — the actor or the character.

“Eddie the Eagle”, based on the story of Eddie Edwards, the notoriously tenacious British underdog ski jumper who charmed the world at the 1988 Winter Olympics, is due to be released in Australian cinemas this April.

Now read: ‘Deadpool’ beats all expectations with record-breaking $135 million opening weekend — and it’s not slowing down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.