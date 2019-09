Ryan Lochte and Prince Harry were having some post-Olympics fun at the Wynn’s XS Nighclub pool in Las Vegas recently, according to the New York Daily News.



NYDN reports a “bevy of bikini-clad beauties” looked on as Harry and Lochte engaged in a breaststroke “battle.”

Watch the video from NYDN:



