VIDEO: Russia's Dmitry Medvedev Can't Dance

Determined to demonstrate that he’s equally talented as Russia’s action man Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev has tried his hand at folk dancing.



The Telegraph reports that the Russian President was visiting a school when he decided to join in with the jig. Clearly, from watching the video, he’s in need of some practice.

That being said, the leader has demonstrated his dance floor prowess before.

Watch the video, courtesy of the Telegraph, below…

