Russian Truck Driver Drifts Like Ken Block After Nearly Crashing

A few months after the Gymkhana video series that featured a pro driver doing amazing things in a 650-hp Ford Fiesta, a Russian truck driver did his best Ken Block imitation.



Except this was not done for an advertising campaign: Cut off by a Lada Niva, the truck driver swerves out of the way, leaving some nice, long rubber marks on the road and drifting like a pro.

Here’s the video, set to music that sounds like a Russian take on Georges Brassens:



