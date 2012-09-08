Watch A Russian Helicopter Fly Alongside Cars On The Highway To Moscow

The road to Moscow is populated by more than cars, it turns out. A Russian driver’s dashboard camera captured this wild video of an Mi-8 helicopter flying along the road at what looks like a dangerously low elevation.



Russian site KP.ru spoke with a flight safety official, who said that the helicopter did not violate any regulations. Why the pilot was flying so near the ground is unclear.

But violations or no, any move in a helicopter that is liable to cause heart attacks among drivers on a highway is a bad idea.

