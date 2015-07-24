VIDEO: Russian fisherman fighting a colossal squid

Picture: LiveLeak

Footage has emerged of Russian fisherman trying to save their catch from the clutches of a colossal squid.

Colossal squid are the world’s biggest known squid by weight. They’re not as long as giant squid, but the biggest has been officially clocked in at 495kg, in New Zealand in 2011.

Researchers believe 750kg specimens may exist.

They’re rarely filmed live, however, so it was a rare moment for one of the fishermen to have a camera rolling as the squid tried to pull back a fish being hauled on board:

Picture: LiveLeak

Finally, beaten, it then gave a menacing look into its maw as it swam off:

Picture: LiveLeak

Here’s the full video:

