Russell Westbrook Took A Bizarre Half-Court Shot With Plenty Of Time On The Clock

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs last night in a huge battle between the two teams battling for the top seed in the Western Conference.



At one key moment late in the second half with the Thunder trailing by three, Russell Westbrook threw up a bizarre shot from half-court. There was plenty of time on the clock and it appeared that Westbrook just thought he was going to be fouled.

No foul was called and the Spurs went on to win 105-93…

