VIDEO: Russell Crowe's Son Tells Dad Off At The Footy

Getty Images

Australian Hollywood actor Russell Crowe copped an earful from his son at last night’s NRL qualifying final between South Sydney and Manly.

Although Crowe’s beloved Rabbitoh’s managed to get up 40-24 over the Sea Eagles, the actor’s son wasn’t impressed with dad yelling in his ear.

So he decided to tell him how he felt, apparently yelling, “Get out of my face”.

Channel 9 camera managed to capture the family feud on live television.

Russell Crowe in an all time awkward dad moment on national TV #NRLSOUMAN https://t.co/262BtQBbdG — Alex McClintock (@axmcc) September 12, 2014

