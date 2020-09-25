A rugby star is walking unassisted just 9 months after suffering a gruesome spinal injury that left him paralysed from the shoulders down

Action Images/Craig Brough A video of former Hull Kingston Rovers star Mose Masoe walking without aid is going viral.

Rugby star Mose Masoe suffered a devastating in-game spinal injury in January that left him bedridden for months and paralysed him from the shoulders down.

Now, nine months later, a video of the former Hull Kingston Rovers player walking without aid is going viral.

When Mose Masoe â€” a 6-foot-4, 265-pound star for the Hull Kingston Rovers â€” suffered a devastating spinal injury in a preseason rugby match in January, there was no question as to whether or not he’d see the pitch again.

The more pertinent question at the time was whether or not he’d ever be able to walk on his own.

After becoming paralysed from the shoulders down, receiving emergency surgery, and spending several months in the hospital, Masoe is back on his feet. A full nine months after Masoe initially sustained his injury, a video of the Samoa international walking without assistance is going viral.

Masoe took his first steps without aid back in May, according to The Guardian, but his ability to walk a considerable distance on his own is no less remarkable. In the past, the 31 year old has used a walker and crutches to get around, but he appears to be well on his way to navigating the world without them.

