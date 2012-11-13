Rudy Gay Threw Down This Emphatic Slam Dunk Over Chris Bosh Last Night

There’s only a handful of players in the NBA that are able to dunk with as much force as Memphis Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay. He proved that again last night.



Gay went behind the back from left to right to fool LeBron James before leaping around Chris Bosh, who did nothing to even try and stop him. The Grizzlies blew away the Miami Heat 104-86, dealing the Heat its second loss of the season as Memphis moved to 5-1.

Watch the drive and slam here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

