Royals Hit Into Baseball's Second Triple Play This Week

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned a one-of-kind triple play against the San Diego Padres. Tonight it was the Toronto Blue Jays turn, with a more conventional triple play against the Kansas City Royals.



And by conventional, we really mean, extremely unlucky. Because there is nothing conventional about triple plays.

In this instance, the Royals were mounting a rally with two runners on base when Eric Hosmer hit a line drive right at the first baseman. At that point, the runners were just too far off base. It was the first triple play turned by the Jays since 1979, which was also the last time the Royals hit into one…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.