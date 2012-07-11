The Ambassador To This Year's All-Star Game Once Told The Greatest Story You'll Ever Hear On A Baseball Field

With the All-Star game being held in Kansas City this year, it was only fitting that Hall of Famer George Brett would serve as the official “Ambassador,” to the game. And this gives us a good excuse to relive one of the best stories ever told by a person in a baseball uniform.



The video below was shot two years ago when Brett was serving as an instructor at the Royals spring training complex.

As a word of warning, the story below is gross, and does include some not-safe-for-young-children language. If you do decide to go down this path, make sure you stick to the end to see: a) the players trying to escape; and b) how easily Brett transitions back to an actual baseball conversation.

Behold…



