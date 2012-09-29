Rory McIlroy Is Having Fun At The Ryder Cup

With the Ryder Cup underway, if there is one thing we have learned, it is that Rory McIlroy does not appear to be nervous. At all. We saw McIlroy’s nice chip-in and celebration earlier.



And just a little while later, he and McDowell celebrated another great shot by pretending to play a little soccer.

Here’s the video…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

