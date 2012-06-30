If You Ever Wanted To See Rory McIlRoy Morph Into Tiger Woods, Today Is Your Lucky Day

Sky Sports, a major sports network in the United Kingdom and Ireland has a creepy new commercial in which all of the world’s best golfers are morphed together in what feels like an endless stream of oh-dear-god-what-have-they-done?



You will especially love Lee Westwood morphing into Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy into Tiger Woods, who then morphs into a talking Colin Montgomerie.

Here’s the commercial (via Yahoo! Sports)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.