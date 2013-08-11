A 50-Foot Putt And A Chip-In On Final 2 Holes Have Rory McIlroy Back In Contention At PGA Championship

With the leaders struggling in the third round, Rory McIlroy birdied the final two holes of his round in dramatic fashion and is now back in contention to win his second straight PGA Championship.

On the 17th hole, McIlroy sank a 50-foot birdie to move to 2-under. Then, on the 18th hole, McIlroy chipped in from just off the green and found himself just four shots behind Jason Dufner who was 7-under overall and 2-over on the day.

Of the top five golfers on the leaderboard, none are under par in the third round, with all having played at least seven holes. Here is video of McIlroy’s long putt and chip-in …

