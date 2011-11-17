VIDEO: Ron Paul Slams Congressional Insider Trading

Ron Paul appeared on Fox News this afternoon to talk about his solid showing in recent polls in Iowa, despite shoddy treatment at recent debates and in the mainstream media.



He also tackled the unfolding of a insider trading scandal rocking Capitol Hill. He slammed the culture of corruption and added his voice to those demanding an investigation of Congress.

“The real correction is having only ethical people in government,” Paul said, “but when you enrich yourself by a position in government that’s pretty bad and the people have a right to know about it.

Paul hit on the constant themes of his campaign – the same ones that have marked his entire career. He brought up the prospect of U.S. insolvency and his lack of faith in current monetary policy at the Federal Reserve. He also dismissed what he views as the timid approach of the Super-committee in cutting government spending.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

