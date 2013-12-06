Ron Burgundy Hilariously Re-enacts Some Of The Most Famous Calls In Sports History

Will Ferrell co-hosted “The Dan Patrick Show” as Ron Burgundy to promote his upcoming film, “Anchorman 2.” During one segment, Dan Patrick had Burgundy read play-by-play calls from some of the biggest moments in sports history.

Of course, Burgundy gave the calls a bit of his own touch and the results were hilarious. The calls include Kirk Gibson’s home run in the 1988 World Series, Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary to beat Miami, the 1980 Miracle on Ice, and the ball through Bill Buckner’s legs in the 1986 World Series.

Here is the video (via NBC Sports Network).



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.