Here Are The Romney Attacks Obama Won't Be Using This Election

Every year, the campaign ads get increasingly vicious and this year has been no exception. As Mitt Romney and President Barak Obama enter a no holds bar general election, the primary ad campaigns have left the Republican presidential candidate with plenty of baggage, from the right.



In fact, the way Romney has been portrayed, there might not seem to be a big difference between him and Obama. These factors may even come into play as Romney looks for a Veep candidate and looks to engage the Republican base.

Here’s how Romney’s fellow Republicans described him before he became their Presidential candidate:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

